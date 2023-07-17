Ector County Health Department Host Back to School Vaccine Clinic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Health Department hosted a massive back to school clinic to provide vaccines for students for the upcoming school year.

For the first time in two years, the vaccine clinic provides vaccines and other services for patients.

The state of Texas requires incoming pre-k, kindergarten, and seventh grade students to have pediatric vaccines.

The county is also offering covid vaccines and physicals for student-athletes.

“We will have Texas tech physicians tomorrow doing physicals. Those that are going into seventh grade need physicals, and we will have Texas Tech doing those. We are also offering the Covid vaccine today and tomorrow.” said Director of Ector County Health Department, Brandy Garcia.

Vendors and small businesses formed a partnership with the Health Department to provide services for patients.

Today’s turnout at the clinic attracted almost two hundred people.

“Help students get vaccinated before they go back to school with the required vaccine that the state wants them to have depending on their ages. We have done this for the last three years and this is the second year that we had partners and vendors that were appreciative to provide services and education for our patients.” said Garcia.

Brandy Garcia decided to do this clinic to help as many patients as possible get vaccinated and help the vendors at the same time.

“We thought it would draw in more people and it would also allow our partners to come in and provide services and education to the community.” said Garcia.

There will be another vaccine clinic tomorrow and Saturday morning.

Midland ISD is also going to have a back-to-school clinic on august twelve, but spaces are limited.

