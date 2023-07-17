City of Odessa dealing with data breach

City of Odessa logo (Source: City of Odessa)
City of Odessa logo (Source: City of Odessa)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, mayor Joven was advised that the city dealt with a serious data breach.

It was discovered that accounts assigned to a terminated high-ranking employee have been recently accessed, and sensitive information was transferred.

An investigation has been launched.

Mayor Joven will hold a press conference at 2 pm Monday at city hall with more details. At 3 pm, a special council meeting will be taking place.

CBS7 will be there and will have the full story.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

West Odessa residents spend the day cleaning up a park.
West Odessans unite to clean Kellus Turner park
The FDA recommends that you do not consume more than 50 milligrams per kilogram that you weigh...
World Health Organization deems artificial sweetener aspartame potentially cancer-causing
World Health Organization deems artificial sweetener aspartame potentially cancer-causing
Since these areas haven’t been upgraded since the late 60’s, county leaders decided to make a...
Ward County commissioners approve ballpark renovations