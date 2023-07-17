City of Odessa dealing with data breach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, mayor Joven was advised that the city dealt with a serious data breach.

It was discovered that accounts assigned to a terminated high-ranking employee have been recently accessed, and sensitive information was transferred.

An investigation has been launched.

Mayor Joven will hold a press conference at 2 pm Monday at city hall with more details. At 3 pm, a special council meeting will be taking place.

