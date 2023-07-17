CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 17th, 2023

The heat continues...
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 17th, 2023: Hopefully everyone enjoyed the coolest day of the week Sunday because extremely hot temperatures set in again for the majority of the week with highs both Tuesday and Wednesday in the 105-112 range for many locations. The good thing is there will be a slow “cooling” trend through the rest of the week heading into next weekend but temperatures will not be cool by any means. Through the next 10 days conditions are looking to remain dry until next Sunday night where slight rain chances return to the higher terrain and northern parts of the Permian Basin. Hang in there, this heat will end eventually (hopefully sooner rather than later).

A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas highlighted in orange and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas highlighted in hot pink through tomorrow evening because of very hot temperatures. Make sure to limit time spent outside in direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and provide shade and water for pets.

Current Weather Alerts
Current Weather Alerts(KOSA)

Monday’s high temperatures range from 100 degrees to 109 degrees across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. It’s going to be a hot one.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KOSA)

For the extended forecast, conditions are still looking to be hot with highs in the triple digits throughout the week and dry conditions for the majority of the week as well.

CBS7 10-Day Forecast
CBS7 10-Day Forecast(KOSA)

