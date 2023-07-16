Texas Rangers place right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

The Texas Rangers have placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season. He pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ final game before the All-Star break. He allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings in the 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

The Rangers recalled left-hander John King from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Sborz’s spot on the active roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Railroad MGN
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland railroad crossing closed indefinitely

Latest News

Houston Astros
Angels and Astros meet to decide series winner
Houston Dynamo
Rapids home struggles continue in scoreless draw with Dynamo
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run...
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in...
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says