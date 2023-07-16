19-year-old firefighter dies battling Canadian wildfire, officials say

A 19-year-old woman has died while battling the wildfires burning in British Columbia. (SOURCE: CTV NETWORK)
By Regan Hasegawa
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVELSTOKE, B.C. (CTV Network) – A 19-year-old woman was killed while battling a fire in British Columbia on Thursday, according to officials.

Devyn Gale is being remembered by friends and family for her strong work ethic.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Gale died around 3:30 p.m.

Gale was working alongside a team clearing brush in a remote area where a small fire had started. Her group lost contact with her and later found her under a fallen tree. She was given first aid and rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Officials have not said which fire she was battling at the time.

There are several wildfires currently burning in the Revelstoke area, two of which are considered to be out of control.

Premier David Eby is offering his condolences.

“It’s hard to think of a more dramatic example of sacrifice and commitment to the people of British Columbia than putting your life on the line,” he said. “Going out to the front lines to fight forest fires. This is a young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.”

Canadian authorities are now investigating Gale’s death.

Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz said the loss is hitting the tight-knit community particularly hard.

“Here in my office, we are looking at each other this morning going well,” he said. “We’re just really sad and then we look and say, you know, ‘What can we do and at this point?’ We feel kind of hopeless.”

The British Columbia Wildfire Service said this fire season is expected to be the province’s worst on record.

An additional 1,000 foreign firefighters have been asked to join the frontlines.

There are currently about 360 active fires burning across British Columbia.

Gale’s death is a tragic reminder of how dangerous the situation is.

Copyright 2023 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
Second arrest made in apartment shooting, third suspect is still on the loose
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Railroad MGN
TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland railroad crossing closed indefinitely

Latest News

FILE - Two women and a man, ranging in age from 40 to 60s, were found dead. Four people were...
A flash flood on a Pennsylvania road claims 3 lives; 4 others, including a baby, are missing
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Denmark's Holger Rune in a men's singles match on day ten of...
Novak Djokovic wins fourth set against Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon final. Match tied two sets each
Police officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's...
Arrest of suspect in Long Island serial killings brings both pain and relief to victims’ families
19-year-old firefighter dies battling Canadian wildfire, officials say