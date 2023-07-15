ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, July 16th, 2023: At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s hot and it’s going to continue to be hot for at least the next 10 days. The extended forecast can be summed up in two words - hot and dry. A ridge currently centered over the Desert Southwest will begin moving eastward on Monday, initiating yet another warming trend within this heatwave. After a “cooler” day on Sunday, temperatures Monday will increase a few degrees throughout the region with temperatures ranging from the upper 90s to around 110.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 9 PM tonight for areas highlighted in orange due to hot temperatures. Make sure to limit time outside, stay hydrated, and take care of those pets (if you’re hot, they’re hot too).

Current Weather Alerts: Heat Advisory (KOSA)

High temperatures Sunday are looking to range from 97 to 103. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny and conditions throughout the day are looking to be dry as well.

Sunday's High Temperatures (KOSA)

Here’s a look at your CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast. The triple digits temperatures are going to stick around with relatively dry conditions through the next 10 days as well.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.