World Health Organization deems artificial sweetener aspartame potentially cancer-causing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The World Health Organization has deemed aspartame, an artificial sweetener, a possible carcinogen if consumed heavily.

It is still safe up to some limits.

Artificial sweeteners like aspartame are in many products like gum, processed foods and diet sodas.

The best advice is if you are going to drink diet soda or eat processed foods, do so in moderation.

Both the FDA and the WHO all recognize that these are still safe to consume, that they’re not saying you will get cancer if you consume them and that you shouldn’t, it’s just that we need to be careful in moderation, making sure you don’t exceed daily limits…

The FDA recommends that you do not consume more than 50 milligrams per kilogram that you weigh each day. The WHO puts that number at 40 milligrams per kilogram.

That levels out to approximately a 12-pack of Diet Coke for a 150-pound person.

Aspartame joins more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.

All of us, every day, are exposed to carcinogens in one way or another– exhaust fumes, red meat, aloe vera– There’s all kinds of stuff out there that has some classification on the cancerous or carcinogen list.

The research by the World Health Organization is limited and will require further studying.

Ultimately, the evidence is not very conclusive because it hasn’t been studied in humans and large meta-analysis studies, but the studies they do have do show that there are some potential cancer risks. They’re minimal but they are some potential cancer risks that individuals need to be aware of.

As always, the best drink with zero calories and zero artificial sweeteners is water.

