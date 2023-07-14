World Health Organization deems artificial sweetener aspartame potentially cancer-causing
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The World Health Organization has deemed aspartame, an artificial sweetener, a possible carcinogen if consumed heavily.
It is still safe up to some limits.
Artificial sweeteners like aspartame are in many products like gum, processed foods and diet sodas.
The best advice is if you are going to drink diet soda or eat processed foods, do so in moderation.
The FDA recommends that you do not consume more than 50 milligrams per kilogram that you weigh each day. The WHO puts that number at 40 milligrams per kilogram.
That levels out to approximately a 12-pack of Diet Coke for a 150-pound person.
Aspartame joins more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
The research by the World Health Organization is limited and will require further studying.
As always, the best drink with zero calories and zero artificial sweeteners is water.
