Scharbauer Elementary principal reassigned

By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - MISD has said in a statement that the principal of Scharbauer Elementary will be reassigned to assistant principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Their full statement reads:

“In a concerted effort focused on turning around Scharbauer Elementary, the school’s principal has been reassigned to assistant principal for the 2023-24 school year, and the principal selection process is underway. Through strategic staffing and compensation, job embedded professional learning, progress monitoring, and the System of Great Schools strategy, MISD is dedicated to improving student outcomes and revitalizing Scharbauer Elementary.”

According to the school’s website, the principal is currently Iris Jimenez.

MISD has not said the reason for this change.

