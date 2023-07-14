Rep. Pfluger introduces LIZARD Act in response to Endangered Dunes Sagebrush Lizard

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Dunes Sagebrush Lizard has been designated as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

“They contend that because of drilling, because of the production, because of pipelines, that the natural habitat has been destroyed and I don’t think that their science even comes close to convincing anyone throughout the United States that this is true.

In response, U.S. Representative August Pfluger introduced Limiting Incredulous Zealots Against Restricting Drilling, the Lizard Act, to strike the rule.

“It’s meant to send the Fish and Wildlife Service, the EPA, the Department of Energy and any other agency that has come against the energy industry. It’s meant to send them a message that we’re not gonna stand by, we’re not gonna stand down, we’re gonna take action,” said Rep. Pfluger.

So what is the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard?

“It’s a little lizard, I’d say four to six inches and it’s relatively non descript, it blends in with its background very well,” said Sibley Nature Center Scientist and Naturalist Michael Nickell.

Nickell says the lizard is specialized to the habitat of sand dunes in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico.

“It might be one of those things that you’ve seen and not realized what you’ve seen,” said Nickell.

There are a number of criteria for an animal to be classified as endangered.

“Habitat destruction, if its habitat is being destroyed, that’s ground for consideration,” said Nickell.

Pfluger says his ultimate goal is to reform the Endangered Species Act and better allow producers to create affordable, reliable and secure energy.

