One small business helps another small business from closing their doors

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As many of you know, long-time staples like Graham’s Pharmacy and Ski Skeller Sports have closed their doors this year.

The effects of inflation and pandemic recovery have been felt by all businesses in the area.

But for one small business, the power of social media saved the business.

Cowboy Spirits has been open to people in the area since December 2021.

During that time co-owner Dana Howery has seen the highs and lows of business.

“I felt defeated and I didn’t even want to be here anymore,” said Howery

Dana is no stranger to owning a business. Before owning cowboy spirits Dana owned a cleaning business that she sold after her daughter was born.

She moved on to managing a friend’s liquor store which gave her the experience to open Cowboy Spirits in 2021.

But Dana’s journey after that hasn’t been easy.

The first six months saw many of the typical small business struggles, but after that, Dana saw success and a steady flow of customers. Until this past March when Cowboy Spirits saw fewer and fewer faces coming into the store.

Because of that Dana has had to make some sacrifices.

“I’ve taken a lot away from my family to make sure the store stays open or trying to keep it open. It’s hard once you get into a hole it’s really hard to get out of it” said Howery

Because of the struggles in the store, Dana decided to post on social media to let her supporters know the problems that were weighing on her.

“I don’t want to have to close but it’s starting to look like a reality for me. I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know why things have gotten so bad I don’t. I appreciate all of you, I love all of you, and thank you” said Howery

But another small business owner, Josyln Rodriguez saw the post and knew that if she was ever in the same boat as Dana, she would want the support that she gave for Cowboy Spirits.

“So, for me to share and bring awareness to her store, I would hope she would do the same for me if I was in that position. So, I think it’s something that’s needed, and every small business should be supporting each other” said, Joslyn Rodriguez Owner of Baked by Josy

Since Dana’s post and after Joslyn shared it on Facebook the store has seen some new faces and it is slowly turning the page.

Both Dana and Joslyn ask their community to always consider shopping at small businesses.

