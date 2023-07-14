Man arrested after killing nine-year-old and one other in drunk driving crash

By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An adult and nine-year-old child are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Odessa Fire Rescue and DPS responded to the crash around 4 p.m. at US 385 and FM 1787.

According to the City of Odessa, the driver of a gray Mitsubishi Outlander, 43-year-old Gerad Sandate ran a red light and struck a Nissan Frontier before running from the scene. Sandate was later caught in the 400 blocks of east sundown and charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The driver of the Nissan and a 7-month-old were treated and released from the Medical Center Hospital.

Sandante was booked into the Ector County jail.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
16-year-old charged with Capital Murder, second suspect still on the loose
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Man arrested after killing two in a drunk driving crash
Man arrested after killing two in a drunk driving crash
In response, U.S. Representative August Pfluger introduced Limiting Incredulous Zealots Against...
Rep. Pfluger introduces LIZARD Act in response to Endangered Dunes Sagebrush Lizard
Rep. Pfluger introduces LIZARD Act in response to endangered species designation
Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Historic Property Tax Cuts