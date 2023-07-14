Man arrested after killing nine-year-old and one other in drunk driving crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An adult and nine-year-old child are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Odessa Fire Rescue and DPS responded to the crash around 4 p.m. at US 385 and FM 1787.

According to the City of Odessa, the driver of a gray Mitsubishi Outlander, 43-year-old Gerad Sandate ran a red light and struck a Nissan Frontier before running from the scene. Sandate was later caught in the 400 blocks of east sundown and charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The driver of the Nissan and a 7-month-old were treated and released from the Medical Center Hospital.

Sandante was booked into the Ector County jail.

