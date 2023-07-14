Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Historic Property Tax Cuts

It is a big win for homeowners and business owners
Governor Greg Abbott
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement on the Texas Legislature’s passage of historic property tax cut legislation during Special Session #2:

“I made a promise to Texans during my campaign that the State of Texas would use at least $13.5 billion from our historic budget surplus to provide substantial relief to property taxpayers across Texas. Today, we will deliver even more with over $18 billion in property tax cuts. The Texas House and Senate fulfilled our promise with an agreement that delivers a comprehensive, long-lasting solution to increasingly burdensome property tax bills. I thank my partners in the Texas Legislature for coming together to honor the best interests of hardworking Texans who want to own their property—not rent it from the government. I look forward to signing this legislation into law to provide Texans with the largest property tax cut in Texas history.”

Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
