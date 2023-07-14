First Annual Fashion Show in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Hispanic Heritage of Odessa is starting a new tradition.

A fashion show in Odessa at the premiere ballroom.

Women of all ages were allowed to participate and show off their new styles.

With the collaboration of the boutiques providing clothing for women in the fashion show and the hard work of Hispanic heritage.

Participants were able to show their unique styles and express their own personality.

From small children to adults, women of all ages were able to walk across the stage to model their outfits.

The goal was to give women an opportunity to be a part of the fashion show for the first time.

“We decided to do this event with family so that girls, women, older women can participate, and we asked different boutiques, local businesses to help us make this possible.” said President of Hispanic Heritage of Odessa Liliana Marquez.

Marquez is proud and thankful for the community coming together to be a part of this event.

With the hard work from Marquez and boutiques contributing clothes.

The fashion show became a huge success.

“A preparation of several weeks, months, of not sleeping. Always in meetings, always on the phone, but in the end the result was worth it.” said Marquez.

The fashion show gave participants a chance to show off their own favorite style and to leave their own comfort zone.

Marquez did not want any women to be shy to walk across the stage.

She made this event for women to have fun with their families.

“That mother who does not dare to leave her comfort zone and that child who maybe is saying no, I am shy. Here you will see a little bit of everything.” said Marquez.

With the high turnout rate and the huge success of the event.

There are plans to have another fashion show in Midland.

