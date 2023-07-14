Father of 4 dies after falling into manhole while working on high school job site

A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia. (Source: WANF)
By Karli Barnett and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A father of four died Wednesday when he fell into a manhole while working on a jobsite in northern Georgia.

Robert Hall, 34, worked for a plumbing company contracted to complete a job at Armuchee High School in the city of Rome, about 70 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Hall’s family said he fell almost 20 feet when going down a ladder into the manhole, and it took almost 45 minutes for crews to get him out due to the methane gas.

Hall leaves behind his fiancé and four young children. He was set to get married in October.

“He was looking forward to a long, happy future,” John Burtz, Hall’s future father-in-law, said.

Burtz recounted getting the call from his stepdaughter Wednesday when he learned something had gone horribly wrong.

“She just said, ‘We need you. Please, God, please, just get here quick,’” Burtz said with tears in his eyes. “And she said that he had passed … It was just devastating. He is literally one the of best people I’ve known ever in my life.”

Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Glenn White issued a statement, writing in part, “During this time, we have extended our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family. We also understand this is a difficult time for the company who lost this employee, and we would like to extend our thoughts to them and anyone else who knew and loved this individual.”

Hall’s family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
16-year-old charged with Capital Murder, second suspect still on the loose
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Taylor Taranto represents a danger to the community if he is released, the judge said.
Capitol riot suspect arrested near Barack Obama’s home indicted on firearms charges
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama