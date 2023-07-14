CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, July 15th, 2023

Triple digits are hanging on...
Weather logo
Weather logo(CBS7 News)
By Justin Lopez
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, July 15th, 2023: “It’s a cruel, cruel summer.” Bananarama could not have said it better because this heat is unrelenting over the weekend. With an expected high of 102°F, today will be another scorcher. However, this is ever so slightly cooler than what we have been seeing over the last few days as our high pressure heat dome meanders a bit to the west, allowing our temperatures to fall just a couple of degrees. Similar to the past few days, intense daytime heating will allow for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to form over the higher elevations during the evening hours. The heat will re-intensify as this high pressure system moves back over our region by the start of our next work week.

