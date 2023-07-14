Big Spring woman arrested for animal cruelty

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Big Spring Police Department Facebook page, 67-year-old Sandra Kay Huey was arrested for animal cruelty three days after her dog was found sick on the side of the road.

On July 11th, Big Spring Animal Control was called to the 1100 block of Stanford where they found a Shepherd mix dog who appeared to be extremely sick. ACO says the dog was infested with ticks, lethargic, and appeared anemic and emaciated. As a result of the dog’s condition, it was humanely euthanized.

BSPD officers were then called to make a report.

On July 14th, BSPD Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Officers then arrested Huey for the offense of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals-Fail to Provide which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Sandra Kay Huey (Big Spring Police Department)

BSPD says a second arrest warrant will be served on another individual at a later date.

The Big Spring Police Department encourages anyone with information on an animal that is not being cared for or is being cruelly treated to contact the Animal Control Division at (432) 264-2372.

The Big Spring Police Department reminds all pet owners they have the responsibility to provide food, water, care, and shelter, and to maintain the animal in a state of good health.

