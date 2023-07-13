Upton County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on kids driving golf carts on public roads

UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - It’s the dog days of summer and the kids in Upton County are finding creative ways to spend that time. However, one activity has led to complaints to the sheriff’s office.

The Upton County Sheriff’s Office is now cracking down on kids driving 4-wheelers and golf carts on public roads.

This led them to post about it on their Facebook page.

Deputies in Rankin and McCamey have begun making stops when they see a golf cart or 4-wheeler in the last two days.

During these stops, deputies explain to the kids why this is illegal and dangerous and ask them to bring the carts home and not do it again.

The problem has gotten better since Monday.

Since the Facebook post, the issue has calmed down quite a bit. We don’t– we haven’t had as many phone calls and complaints. We haven’t had any repeats that I have been advised of yet. Most people are very compliant down here and they understand.

The Sheriff’s Office’s post on Monday read in part quote – “Public safety and the safety of the kids are our utmost priorities. It is a violation to operate a 4-wheeler or golf cart on a public roadway and a driver’s license is required.”

The safety of the kids and the county as a whole is at the forefront of this problem for the Sheriff’s Office as well.

We are still out there looking for the kids that are running stop signs and, you know, multiple kids in one golf cart that are driving recklessly, being kids, but ultimately the safety of the kids is our primary concern in this issue.

If the problem continues, the sheriff and deputies can take further action.

We can escalate our enforcement action into citations– citations for the parents. And ultimately if it warrants it, we can cite and impound and tow the golf cart because it is not a road-worthy vehicle.

The link attached to the Facebook post has the registration requirements for a golf cart to be road legal.

Upchurch does not expect the problem to be solved completely but hopes that the instances are brought to a minimum.

