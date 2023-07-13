Upton County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on kids driving golf carts on public roads

By Jensen Young
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - It’s the dog days of summer and the kids in Upton County are finding creative ways to spend that time. However, one activity has led to complaints to the sheriff’s office.

The Upton County Sheriff’s Office is now cracking down on kids driving 4-wheelers and golf carts on public roads.

This led them to post about it on their Facebook page.

Deputies in Rankin and McCamey have begun making stops when they see a golf cart or 4-wheeler in the last two days.

During these stops, deputies explain to the kids why this is illegal and dangerous and ask them to bring the carts home and not do it again.

The problem has gotten better since Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office’s post on Monday read in part quote – “Public safety and the safety of the kids are our utmost priorities. It is a violation to operate a 4-wheeler or golf cart on a public roadway and a driver’s license is required.”

The safety of the kids and the county as a whole is at the forefront of this problem for the Sheriff’s Office as well.

If the problem continues, the sheriff and deputies can take further action.

The link attached to the Facebook post has the registration requirements for a golf cart to be road legal.

Upchurch does not expect the problem to be solved completely but hopes that the instances are brought to a minimum.

