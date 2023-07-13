Sul Ross athletics officially moving up to NCAA D2

Sul Ross State University Lobos
Sul Ross State University Lobos(Sul Ross State University)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Sul Ross State University Athletic Department was approved for NCAA Division II athletic competition, the school announced Thursday.

The university will enter a three-year provisional period that will include one more academic year in Division III. SRSU will join Division II competition as part of the Lone Star Conference in Fall 2024.

As long as all membership criteria are met after the three years, the Lobos will become full members of Division II

“Our primary goal is to improve enrollment and retention by creating an unforgettable student experience. We know that athletic competition is a driver in the choice students make about higher education,” said President Carlos Hernandez. “It’s a great day to be a Lobo!”

Athletic Director Amanda Workman completed the application in January 2023, calling the student-athlete experience at SRSU the rationale for exploring the change.

“We’ll be attracting more students who will be able to continue to participate in sports after high school, and there will be a value add at Sul Ross State. It makes us more competitive on the field and we believe it will increase enrollment and augment retention efforts. Ultimately, our goal is to have all student-athletes graduate with a degree from SRSU,” she said.

These changes will allow SRSU to award athletic scholarships, increase regional exposure and improve the travel schedule, which will improve the academic experience for student-athletes.

SRSU currently competes in the DIII American Southwest Conference and has been invited to join the DII Lone Star Conference.

SRSU was a member of the LSC from 1950-1976, when the university joined the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The university left the TIAA for the ASC in 1996.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
16-year-old charged with Capital Murder, second suspect still on the loose

Latest News

Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp
Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp
Alpine Cowboys remember fallen player
Alpine Cowboys remember fallen player
Midland Rockhounds featured in Amazon Best Seller
Midland Cubs and Midland Angels featured in Amazon Best Seller
Midland Rockhounds featured in Amazon Best Seller
Midland Rockhounds featured in Amazon Best Seller