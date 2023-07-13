SMALL BUSINESS SUMMER: Mutty Paws Ranch

Mutty Paws Ranch in Midland provides safe, fear-free environment for four-legged friends.
Small Business Summer: Mutty Paws Ranch
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you have a pet then you know, our four legged family members are just that, part of the family. But unfortunately sometimes those four legged friends can’t go on every vacation or work trip. That’s when you need to bring your dogs somewhere you can really trust. Here’s the story of Mutty Paws Ranch, a family business that treats your dogs like family.

Alicia Snider and her family moved to Midland from Shreveport just a year ago, not knowing a soul.

What she did know, was that she loved animals.

Snider’s experience in Shreveport as a vet tech led her to buy a kennel, and her business kept growing from there.

With no contacts in Midland, Snider used the magic of social media, and the business came to her.

Now, Mutty Paws Ranch is not only a passion and a business, but a full family affair. From Shreveport to Midland, Snider’s story shows you never know where life is going to take you. But sometimes it takes you to the exact right place.

Alicia Snider has also fostered fifty dogs since moving to Midland, and is heavily involved with Permian Basin Animal Advocates. Mutty Paws Ranch is insured and fear-free certified.

You can contact Mutty Paws Ranch at 432-279-0195 or via email, Muttypawsranchtx@gmail.com

For the full story on Mutty Paws Ranch, please watch the video attached.

