A Local Gym Owner

By Armando Gomez
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Granado was raised by the women in his family. His father was not around, but his mom and grandma taught him a strong work ethic and to put the maximum effort in the goals he wants to achieve.

“Just constant hard work. We always see them working hard, job-to-job, putting food on the table, paying the bills, taking care of what needs to be taken care of, living in a single parent home. Those two alongside my aunts and my uncles were always there for me and my sisters.” said CrossFit 432 gym owner Juan Granado.

During his time in college, he was managing a blockbuster video store but had financial problems. When Blockbusters stores started to shut down, which ended up being a turning point for Granado.

“We were shutting down the store, so I had to figure out a job to do next. a buddy of mine mentioned personal training so I looked into that and what type of certification and we looked into opening up a gym.”

He faced difficult times in college, but nothing was stopping him from success.

He was able to convert his toughest moments into the best moments of his life.

He always has a positive energy to keep his feet moving forward.

“It was just a lot of hard work, determination. I was at probably the brokest moments and that turn into one of my best moments,” said Justin Granado

In September, Granado is going to celebrate eleven years of his business.

He is proud of himself, and he knows he made his family proud, especially his mom and grandmother who has been a huge inspiration for him.

“I am sure she is proud; she says it all the time. My grandmother passed away at twenty-twenty, I know that she is always proud.” said Justin Granado.

