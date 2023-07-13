FDA approves groundbreaking drug to help fight Alzheimer’s

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last week the FDA approved Leqembi.

The drug helps patients with mild Dementia and other symptoms caused by early Alzheimer’s disease.

For anyone who has or has had a loved one with Alzheimer’s, it can be difficult to watch your loved one fight Alzheimer’s.

But after last week’s FDA approval of Leqembi, there is now hope in finding the forever cure for Alzheimer’s.

“It’s not the silver bullet, it’s not the cure but it is a true watershed moment for us that are fighting against this disease,” said Julie Gray, Development Director for West Texas Alzheimer Association

Anyone with a loved one who has dealt with Alzheimer’s knows how hard it can be to watch the person you love forget the simple things in life.

“They may remember your face or they may remember some memories that you share. To know that memories will be shared and that interactions between loved ones are something that’s gonna be taken care of is an exciting development” said Dustin Fawcett

Before Leqembi medications were only treating the symptoms of Alzheimer’s

But thanks to many years of trials for this drug, there’s now hope for finding a long-term solution.

“This is that first step that we’ve got a drug that’s targeting the underlying causes of the disease and not just the symptoms’ said Gray.

Unlike other diseases, you can feel or see the symptoms, but the person with the disease can’t feel or see Dementia. Leqembi affects the part of the brain that causes Dementia.

“So this drug is targeting amyloid plaques that are building up in the brain. And so it’s taking those out and reducing the amyloid plaques and that’s the hall marker to the disease” said Gray.

If you start to notice that your loved one is showing signs of dementia, like forgetfulness, mood swings, or confusion about time or space, it’s best to speak to them even if it feels uncomfortable, so they can get help.

“And so it is incumbent on the loved ones around them and you have to speak up because no one else will. They can not be their advocate. And so understand it’s part of your responsibility to do something and approach it from a place of love and that’s the best advice I can give” said Fawcett

Coming up in September the West Texas Alzheimer’s Association is having its yearly walk to continue the fight against Alzheimer’s.

If you want to help end the fight once and for all, you can go here to learn more on how to help.

