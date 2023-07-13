Congressman August Pfluger Visits the Darien Gap

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) - Congressman August Pfluger recently returned from Central America.

He visited a place called the Darien Cap, the land between Panama and Colombia.

Pfluger says visiting these areas and seeing the root problems of drug and human trafficking firsthand is important for U.S. leaders.

“That’s the main reason we want to see this area,” Pfluger said. “Is to see what the threat is to the United States and understand how the drug trafficking organizations are using it, why they’re picking and choosing this area, and the toll it’s taking not just on those countries, but the destination for everyone that is crossing the Darien region is the United States.”

Pfluger says trips like these help lawmakers see what policies work and which ones don’t.

“We have a commitment to secure our border,” Pfluger said. “We have a commitment to secure our country. Americans deserve that. And the choice has been pretty clear. The Biden administration has a wide open border policy that has created chaos, and we’re doing everything we can to hold them accountable.”

Pfluger was part of a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers including some from North Carolina and Florida.

