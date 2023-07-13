CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 14th, 2023

Not as hot...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/13/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 14th, 2023: High pressure that has been causing the current heat wave looks to weaken a little bit this weekend. That is going to allow temperatures to get out of the 105+ range and “cool” them down to near 100. That same high will strengthen back across West Texas next week bringing more broiling heat back to the area. Rain is still an issue and it looks like nothing significant for the next 10 days.

With the extreme heat back in the forecast...make sure to take all heat precautions like staying hydrated and limiting your time outside in direct sunlight. Be sure to check on the elderly and those who need extra care and don’t forget about the pets. They are going to need plenty of shade and water. Also, look before you lock!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Midland teen fighting for 10,000 dollar scholarship after making a tuxedo out of duct tape
Odessa Police officers at the scene of the shooting located at the Carriage House Apartments.
16-year-old charged with Capital Murder, second suspect still on the loose

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/13/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/13/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 13th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 7/12/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 12th, 2023