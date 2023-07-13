ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, July 14th, 2023: High pressure that has been causing the current heat wave looks to weaken a little bit this weekend. That is going to allow temperatures to get out of the 105+ range and “cool” them down to near 100. That same high will strengthen back across West Texas next week bringing more broiling heat back to the area. Rain is still an issue and it looks like nothing significant for the next 10 days.

With the extreme heat back in the forecast...make sure to take all heat precautions like staying hydrated and limiting your time outside in direct sunlight. Be sure to check on the elderly and those who need extra care and don’t forget about the pets. They are going to need plenty of shade and water. Also, look before you lock!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.