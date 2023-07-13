Big Spring Police Officer given Police Life Saving Achievement Award

Big Spring Police Officer honored
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Corporal Warembourg of the Big Spring Police Department was presented a Letter of Commendation and a Police Life Saving Achievement Award for his actions on a call on April 22, 2023.

Corporal Warembourg was the first to arrive on a call for an infant drowning victim. Corporal Warembourg relied on his in-service training and immediately stepped in to take over performing CPR on the infant until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The city says Corporal Warembourg’s fast action, professionalism, and calmness during a very intense situation saved this infant’s life.

