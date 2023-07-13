90-day burn ban in effect for Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Commissioner’s Court approved a 90-day burn ban for Ector County on Tuesday.

This bans all outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The county says that these areas have been experiencing an extended period of extreme heat and drought conditions.

Ector County officials say it’s meant to help protect the lives and property of residents. A violation of this order is a class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

”After careful consideration, in addition to discussion with Odessa Fire Rescue, Ector County Office of Emergency Management, and our partners with the National Weather Service, Ector County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the proposed Burn Ban,” said Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

