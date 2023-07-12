TAKE A LOOK: Senior Life Midland’s new building is halfway to completion

By Jay Hendricks
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Senior Life Midland’s new building project is at the halfway mark with an estimated completion of December 2023.

Senior Life board members, including CBS7′s Jay Hendricks, got to see the progress of the building Wednesday.

The new building, located near Midkiff and Golf Course Road, will have increased kitchen capacity, ADA compliance, additional office space, a new dedicated room for food storage, and an education and training center.

Though Senior Life Midland has fundraised most of the funds needed for the new building- they still have a little way to go.

With a $500,000 incentive match from the James A Buddy Davidson Foundation, the agency hopes to fill the funding gap soon.

If you’re interested in helping this organization call the Senior Life Midland office or visit their website- seniorlifemidland.org.

