Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa.
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa

Latest News

Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed for the 17 students and...
Reenactment of Parkland school massacre on campus will be allowed as part of lawsuit against deputy
The Big Spring Independent School District is providing school supplies for all students at all...
Big Spring Independent School District provides students with school supplies for the third year
Big Spring Independent School District provides students with school supplies for the third year
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas
House Homeland chair continues crusade against Secretary Mayorkas