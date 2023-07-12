Odessa College hosts mass casualty drill

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessa College and many emergency organizations worked together on a mass casualty drill.

Medical students are placed in these scenarios so they can go through tragic events that they may experience in their career.

These trainings are formed to put medical students in those scenarios that requires them to respond quick and accurately.

These scenarios are constantly changing.

Some days they’re an active shooter drill, sometimes it can be a natural disaster like an earthquake or tornado.

But in this case, it was a bomb that someone planted and injured multiple people.

Alarms and alerts went out throughout the school and to students phones to make it as real as possible.

The medic students weren’t told what time the explosion starts. They just had to be ready for whenever it does begin.

Although this training isn’t new, it’s the closest that medical students could experience in case of an actual emergency.

“We’ve been able to partner with our Odessa college partners, like the Odessa Police Department, and use this as our annual training for them as well. And so all these partners coming together, to make sure, we’re preparing students for real world events that we hope don’t happen. But we want to be prepared for when they do happen” said Allisa Cornelius, Dean for the School of Health Sciences at Odessa College.

Because they want this training to be as real as possible, media was not allowed indoors while the simulation began.

Other members involved in the training mention that not many firefighters or paramedics go through this training.

“The majority of people who have MCI training, are division captains, or battalion chiefs, or assistant chiefs. So having their presence, through the planning aspect has helped me learn a lot.” said the fire and EMS Director at Odessa College, Dayton Dennard.

The victims ranged from very young kids to adults.

The training these students go through also put them in scenarios where they could possibly be saving the life of a family member.

So it’s not only a skill to use in their profession, but also in life.

“In the real world, and in the whole process, it might not be them that’s actually working on somebody. But maybe it’s a family member that goes through something. And they can use life skills to help them cope with traumatic events.” said Amanda Everett, the Director of Emergency Management and Safety at Medical Center Hospital.

The Dean for the School of Health Science at Odessa College says that many Odessa College alumnus have come back to say how appreciative they are for having them go through this scenario.

And how those experiences have helped in their careers and life.

