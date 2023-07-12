The Midland city council appointed a new City Manager

By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The Midland City Council appoint Tommy Gonzalez as the new City Manager.
