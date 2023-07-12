ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, July 13th, 2023: More dangerous heat is in the forecast for the rest of the week as temperatures will top 105° Thursday and Friday. High pressure will weaken some over the weekend so temperatures may drop to 100° to 103°. Now that is a big cool down! :)

The triple-digit heat will continue through the next two weeks as high pressure doesn’t look like it is going anywhere anytime soon!

With the extreme heat back in the forecast...make sure to take all heat precautions like staying hydrated and limiting your time outside in direct sunlight. Be sure to check on the elderly and those who need extra care and don’t forget about the pets. They are going to need plenty of shade and water. Also, look before you lock!

