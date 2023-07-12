Big Spring Independent School District provides students with school supplies for the third year

Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) - For the third year in a row, students in Big Spring will not have to do any back-to-school shopping.

The Big Spring Independent School District is providing school supplies for all students at all levels, including elementary, middle school and high school.

When students arrive at school for the first day, they will receive individually packaged supplies that include notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, and more depending on the grade level and what their curriculum requires.

This program started after students left school because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the district saw a great opportunity with the help of money from a federal “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” grant.

They all need school supplies, so I have some creative people here that said ‘you know what, this would be something very good to help our kids and to help our parents and our community.

The school district has spent around $150,000 each year on supplies for every student, helping to eliminate extra expenses for parents and students.

I had someone reach out to me the other day and said at the school they’re at, not here in Big Spring, just the second-grade school supplies alone would’ve been close to $150. Let’s say you have three kids, using $150 as a mark, you know… that’s 450 bucks.

EPI School Supplies works with the schools to make the boxes for each grade level, as specified by teachers and principals.

Parents were beginning to ask for the list of school supplies for this upcoming school year on Facebook but received a pleasant surprise when they heard the program was happening for a third year.

‘Has the school list been released yet– the school supply list… we need to start getting ready to buy school supplies…’ And the good part was we were able to respond “No worries, that’s taken care of [for] you again this year.

The school district is hopeful that they can continue to provide these school supplies for their students next year as well.

