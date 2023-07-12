Big Spring Independent School District provides students with school supplies for the third year
Big Spring, Texas (KOSA) - For the third year in a row, students in Big Spring will not have to do any back-to-school shopping.
The Big Spring Independent School District is providing school supplies for all students at all levels, including elementary, middle school and high school.
When students arrive at school for the first day, they will receive individually packaged supplies that include notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, and more depending on the grade level and what their curriculum requires.
This program started after students left school because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the district saw a great opportunity with the help of money from a federal “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” grant.
The school district has spent around $150,000 each year on supplies for every student, helping to eliminate extra expenses for parents and students.
EPI School Supplies works with the schools to make the boxes for each grade level, as specified by teachers and principals.
Parents were beginning to ask for the list of school supplies for this upcoming school year on Facebook but received a pleasant surprise when they heard the program was happening for a third year.
The school district is hopeful that they can continue to provide these school supplies for their students next year as well.
