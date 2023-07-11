Two arrests made in connection to Ector County homicide

By Alexandra Macia
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Nicholas Sebolt and Lori Grantham were arrested in connection to the homicide of Europe Brynteson, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office. They are currently being held at the Ector County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Investigator J Calderon at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432 333-TIPS.

Full story: 33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the street from his trailer parked at Laidback Manor, off of 56th and Angus.

“He ran this way and this is where he was shot in the back of the head and died so he was literally running for his life,” said Crow’s close friend Melissa Simmons.

“Sometimes we don’t always have blood and we make our own families and he was mine, he was mine and he was my husband’s and so justice for him is so important,” said Simmons.

Simmons described Crow as loving and loyal.

“It’s probably the hardest thing to ever find out about somebody about somebody you love,” said Simmons.

She says she will do everything it takes to ensure Crow’s death is not swept under the rug.

“Just because you live like this, in a cheap trailer house on a dead end road it doesn’t make you a bad person, it just makes you want to survive,” said Simmons.

Simmons says two years ago Crow’s life changed, he became involved with negative influences and moved to the trailer park, but Crow was three weeks sober when he was killed.

“Its heart, shattering, it is its heart shattering to know that he was fighting to get out and he was succeeding and obviously someone did not want to see him succeed,” said Simmons.

Simmons is asking for the community’s help.

“Odessa has a drug problem. People are dying senselessly behind these drugs and us as a community from people who do recover like me, we need to be better at trying to find ways to help people from dying as opposed to stomping on them when you find out where they live,” said Simmons.

Simmons describes crows death as senseless. She hopes they find every person involved in his death and that they face justice.

