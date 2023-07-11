Tommy Gonzalez unanimously voted next Midland City Manager

Tommy Gonzalez
Tommy Gonzalez(City of El Paso)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At Tuesdays Midland City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to hire Tommy Gonzalez as the city’s next city manager.

Gonzalez has previously held positions in El Paso, Lubbock and Dallas. The City of Midland released a survey in May to get Midlander’s input on the traits, qualities and experience they would want in the next city manager.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

