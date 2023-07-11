Tommy Gonzalez unanimously voted next Midland City Manager

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - At Tuesdays Midland City Council meeting, the council unanimously voted to hire Tommy Gonzalez as the city’s next city manager.

Gonzalez has previously held positions in El Paso, Lubbock and Dallas. The City of Midland released a survey in May to get Midlander’s input on the traits, qualities and experience they would want in the next city manager.

