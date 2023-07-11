Texas begins deploying buoys in parts of the Rio Grande
TERRELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Texas has started installing large buoys in parts of the Rio Grande that border Mexico.
Buoys arrived at Eagle Pass, one of the busiest border patrol sectors, on Friday and installation of them in the river has already started in a high-risk area.
The International Boundary and Water Commission was not informed of the plan by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
In a statement, saying in part quote–
CBS7 reached out to Governor Abbott’s office for comment but has not gotten a response.
Cleveland, a former border patrol worker, says a resolution is needed, especially for the people dying.
Terrell County deals with fewer migrants than places further west like El Paso and Eagle Pass, but it does not change the impact of deaths on people like Cleveland.
The State of Texas has been sued over the use of these buoys by a kayaking and canoeing business owner stating that the buoys would cause “imminent and irreparable harm” to his business.
The plan has also received some backlash for the potential environmental concerns.
The buoys will also have netting that will be anchored to the riverbed.
Abbott has continued pushing for the buoys to be installed and welcomes the lawsuit.
On Twitter, he said Texas has a right to secure its border.
