Texas begins deploying buoys in parts of the Rio Grande

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Texas has started installing large buoys in parts of the Rio Grande that border Mexico.

Buoys arrived at Eagle Pass, one of the busiest border patrol sectors, on Friday and installation of them in the river has already started in a high-risk area.

This is an area that they’ve seen a lot of activity and want to make the activity stop from crossing right there so they’re putting in these buoys there to stop crossings in that area and force them to go other places where we’ll have that advantage to make those apprehensions.

The International Boundary and Water Commission was not informed of the plan by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

In a statement, saying in part quote–

We are studying what Texas is publicly proposing to determine whether and how this impacts our mission to carry out treaties between the U.S. and Mexico regarding border delineation, flood control, and water distribution, which includes the Rio Grande.”

CBS7 reached out to Governor Abbott’s office for comment but has not gotten a response.

Cleveland, a former border patrol worker, says a resolution is needed, especially for the people dying.

It’s a solvable problem, it really is. And the ones that are being trafficked, that die in the desert, they’re the ones that are suffering the most.

Terrell County deals with fewer migrants than places further west like El Paso and Eagle Pass, but it does not change the impact of deaths on people like Cleveland.

So like– last year, 17 we had die here in Terrell County, I put 15 of them myself in a body bag. And you know, it’s a human life. Regardless of if they’re here legally, illegally, just— it’s a human life so we don’t want to see anybody die.

The State of Texas has been sued over the use of these buoys by a kayaking and canoeing business owner stating that the buoys would cause “imminent and irreparable harm” to his business.

The plan has also received some backlash for the potential environmental concerns.

The buoys will also have netting that will be anchored to the riverbed.

Abbott has continued pushing for the buoys to be installed and welcomes the lawsuit.

On Twitter, he said Texas has a right to secure its border.

