The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Celebrates 75 years with Gift to the PBBHC

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - As part of its 75th celebration to honor founders, John and Lottie Mabee, the Foundation’s Board of Trustees announced a $25,000,000 capital gift to the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center.

“The JE and LE Mabee Foundation was established with the intent of supporting worthy organizations in the communities where the founders lived or worked,” said John W. Mabee, chairman of the Mabee Foundation. “This special grant reflects the values of John E. and Lottie E. Mabee and the board is proud to continue supporting their legacy. The Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center will fill a long-standing void by providing quality mental health resources for the entire region.”

PBBHC’s principal building will be named the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center.

“With this extraordinary gift, the Mabee Foundation has made a profound statement about the importance of bringing high-quality behavioral health services to the Permian Basin,” said Russell Meyers, President of PBBHC. “We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant, placing us one giant step closer to providing this much-needed service to the residents of our region.”

