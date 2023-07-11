The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Celebrates 75 years with Gift to the PBBHC

The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Celebrates 75 years with Gift to the PBBHC
The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Celebrates 75 years with Gift to the PBBHC(Midland Health)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Midland, Texas (KOSA) - As part of its 75th celebration to honor founders, John and Lottie Mabee, the Foundation’s Board of Trustees announced a $25,000,000 capital gift to the Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center.

“The JE and LE Mabee Foundation was established with the intent of supporting worthy organizations in the communities where the founders lived or worked,” said John W. Mabee, chairman of the Mabee Foundation. “This special grant reflects the values of John E. and Lottie E. Mabee and the board is proud to continue supporting their legacy. The Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center will fill a long-standing void by providing quality mental health resources for the entire region.”

PBBHC’s principal building will be named the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Permian Basin Behavioral Health Center.

“With this extraordinary gift, the Mabee Foundation has made a profound statement about the importance of bringing high-quality behavioral health services to the Permian Basin,” said Russell Meyers, President of PBBHC. “We are incredibly grateful to receive this grant, placing us one giant step closer to providing this much-needed service to the residents of our region.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa.
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say

Latest News

Pecos Fire
Fire burning in Pecos
33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Friend of Ector County murder victim speaks out
Friend of murder victim speaks out
Odessa and Midland had some of the largest increases in rent prices out of almost 2000 cities...
Odessa and Midland rank in the top 100 cities in the US for increase in rent