Homeowner finds bobcats hiding in attic, shower

Two bobcats were released after they were discovered inside a home in Arizona. (ARIZONA GAME AND FISH DEPARTMENT)
By Tianna Morimoto and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) - A homeowner in Arizona made two surprising and furry discoveries when checking to see what was making noise around their house last month.

On June 8, a homeowner heard something in the attic and went to see what it was, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. When the homeowner climbed up, they were shocked to find a bobcat kitten, but it appeared that its mother was nowhere to be found.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department were called to assist and said that recent damage to the home’s roof allowed the bobcats to access the attic, who seemed to really like the spot.

The homeowner successfully caught the kitten. Game and Fish contacted the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, which took in the bobcat, while the search for its mother continued.

A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's...
A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's mom was discovered peeking out from in the shower.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)

However, the search didn’t last long when later that day, the homeowner was surprised to find the mother bobcat in their bathroom.

Officers from Game and Fish and Southwest Wildlife arrived at the home and were met with two golden eyes staring at them from the shower. They soon captured the bobcat and safely removed it from the house.

The mother bobcat was then reunited with her kitten. Game and Fish posted a video on social media of the pair being released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa.
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say

Latest News

File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp
Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp
Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp
Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins human rights case but testosterone rules may remain for years