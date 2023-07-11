Fire burning in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Town of Pecos City’s Facebook page, a fire started at the landfill Monday night and is still burning as if Tuesday morning.

However, the city assures everyone the situation is under control.

As a precautionary measure, the city is closing the landfill until further notice for both commercial and residential services.

The city says this closure will allow their team to concentrate fully on handling the fire and ensuring the safety of their staff and the community.

Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado tells CBS7 that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

CBS7 will update this story as more is known.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.