Fire burning in Pecos

Pecos Fire
Pecos Fire(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Town of Pecos City’s Facebook page, a fire started at the landfill Monday night and is still burning as if Tuesday morning.

However, the city assures everyone the situation is under control.

As a precautionary measure, the city is closing the landfill until further notice for both commercial and residential services.

The city says this closure will allow their team to concentrate fully on handling the fire and ensuring the safety of their staff and the community.

Reeves County Sheriff Art Granado tells CBS7 that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

CBS7 will update this story as more is known.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzolo Armendariz intentionally crashed through the main entrance of Odessa H-E-B
Man causes $50,000 worth of damage to Odessa H-E-B
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa.
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say

Latest News

33-year-old Europe Brynteson, known as Von Crow, was found dead Saturday night across the...
Friend of Ector County murder victim speaks out
Friend of murder victim speaks out
Odessa and Midland had some of the largest increases in rent prices out of almost 2000 cities...
Odessa and Midland rank in the top 100 cities in the US for increase in rent
Odessa and Midland had some of the largest increases in rent prices out of almost 2000 cities