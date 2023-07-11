CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023: Tuesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for excessive heat of 105+ degrees. All areas of West Texas and southeast New Mexico look to be dealing with dangerous heat Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures could exceed 110 degrees across the western Permian Basin...Pecos Valley and in the lower elevations of Big Bend.

The triple-digit heat will continue through the next two weeks as high pressure doesn’t look like it is going anywhere anytime soon!

With the extreme heat back in the forecast...make sure to take all heat precautions like staying hydrated and limiting your time outside in direct sunlight. Be sure to check on the elderly and those who need extra care and don’t forget about the pets. They are going to need plenty of shade and water. Also, look before you lock!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.