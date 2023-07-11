Andre Roman hosts fourth annual camp

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Professional Basketball and Pecos Native Andre Roman began his two-day camp on Monday. Roman has been known to host the camp in his hometown for years and is glad to give back to the community.

“It’s great man, it’s great to see something that you pour out to the world, pour out to the kids and you genuinely do something to give back to them and help them and it’s great to see them. Not only the local kids pour into it and follow what we are teaching but see kids make their way out hear from different cities”, said Roman.

Roman’s camp will continue on Tuesday at the Reeves County recreation center.

