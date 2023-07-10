Traffic Alert: railroad crossing work in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Union Pacific Railroad will be performing some asphalt work for some crossings in the area.

Each location will take between 5 and 7 hours. Locations for work are as follows:

BI 20/Fairgrounds – Currently planned for Tuesday 7/11

BI 20/West Stanton (East of West interchange) – Currently scheduled for Wednesday, 7/12

BI 20/East Midland (West of East interchange) – Currently scheduled for Thursday, 7/13

And possibly BI 20/SH 137 crossing

The city is asking drivers to watch for slow-moving traffic and construction vehicles.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.