Traffic Alert: railroad crossing work in Odessa

Railroad Crossing
Railroad Crossing(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Union Pacific Railroad will be performing some asphalt work for some crossings in the area. 

Each location will take between 5 and 7 hours.  Locations for work are as follows:

BI 20/Fairgrounds – Currently planned for Tuesday 7/11

BI 20/West Stanton (East of West interchange) – Currently scheduled for Wednesday, 7/12

BI 20/East Midland (West of East interchange) – Currently scheduled for Thursday, 7/13

And possibly BI 20/SH 137 crossing

The city is asking drivers to watch for slow-moving traffic and construction vehicles.

