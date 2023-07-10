Salvation Army Distributes Free Fans for Citizens

Free fans for Odessa families
By Armando Gomez
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Salvation Army in Odessa hosted a fan drive to help the community in Odessa to cool down from hot weather. The Salvation Army in Odessa and Midland donated two-hundred fifty new box fans to help citizens in need.

Fans were available to pick up today in the salvations Army locations at Odessa and midland. The only requirement to pick up a free fan is an ID and proof of residency of Midland or Ector County. Today the salvation army gave away thirty fans to families in need.

“During this heat wave, it gives them some cool in their home even with air conditioning it can still get pretty extreme. your electric bill and things you want to keep on eye on that, so providing fans for families it helps and costs for them as well keeping them cool during this hot season.” said Captain Stephanie Vincent co-officer and director of the salvation army in Odessa, TX.

If you need a place to cool and to relax, the Salvation Army has cooling stations inside. It is open Monday through Friday from eight to four. They offer water and refreshments for people who need to relax.

