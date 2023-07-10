Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety

Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety.

Bodycam video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies Oldham and Warner working together with personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beaches and the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team to carry a stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet.

A crowd of bystanders can be seen looking on as the crew moves the manatee bit by bit, stopping to periodically set down the large animal.

They use a ramp to move the manatee into a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the manatee was successfully taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

The sheriff’s office also reminded residents and visitors not to approach or touch stranded wildlife.

Authorities say marine mammal strandings are common along the Florida coast and happen when live animals beach themselves or dead animals wash up on shore.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Team, manatees and dolphins are the most common animals to be found stranded in Volusia County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa.
West Odessa could soon become the city of West Odessa
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say

Latest News

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead
Railroad Crossing
Traffic Alert: railroad crossing work in Odessa