Odessa and Midland rank in the top 100 cities in the US for increase in rent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa and Midland had some of the largest increases in rent prices out of 1,835 cities studied nationwide.

SmartAsset looked into the numbers of rent prices and housing prices around the nation and there are some big surprises in West Texas.

Odessa ranked 13th in the nation for percent increase in rent prices, going up almost 20% from May 2022-- the highest increase of any city in Texas.

Midland was not too far behind as the third-highest increase in the state and 81st-highest increase in the nation going up about 13%.

These numbers align with a trend that was seen in the data between smaller cities and bigger cities.

Rent prices in Odessa went up nearly 20%-- the average in May 2023 was just about $1400. Meanwhile, in a place like Austin, it was nearly $1900. So big cities, still more expensive, but the trend we’re seeing, is that rent prices are going up more in some of your smaller areas such as Odessa.

Statewide, the average rent increased by 4.2%, just about matching inflation rates.

Despite the slower increases in the bigger cities, everything is still more expensive, contributing to some people leaving.

A lot of people are moving out of bigger cities, especially during inflation– things are getting more expensive, people are looking to save… And so I think that the demand, one could say, is shifting outside the city to other parts of the state.

Marek says that based on the data from around the nation, he can see these trends continuing next year.

According to the data from the Zillow Observed Rent Index, aside from 2020 and 2021, rent in most counties in Texas has steadily increased year-to-year.

In Odessa and Midland, despite the large increases in rent over the past year, the average cost for a house has risen by less than half a percent in each city with a similar figure statewide.

See the full SmartAsset report here.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.