Ector County Deputy on administrative leave after officer involved shooting

By Lauren Munt
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Sunday night, officers with Crane County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of Salvador Manzo Jr who had barricaded himself.

During the search for Manzo, he grabbed a handgun, then was hit by gunfire from an Ector County Deputy.

Manzo was then taken to MCH ER where he later died.

The unnamed deputy who shot Manzo has been placed on administrative leave for an undetermined amount of time.

The Texas Rangers were called and are currently conducting the investigation which is the proper procedure for any officer-involved.

Further information will be released from the ECSO when appropriate and advised to do so. Any further information may be sought from Crane County Sheriff’s Office and or TXDPS.

