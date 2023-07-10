CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023

Back to the extreme heat...
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, July 11th, 2023: Tuesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for excessive heat of 105+ degrees. Most areas of West Texas and southeast New Mexico will be dealing with temperatures above the century mark by the afternoon hours. Some areas along the Rio Grande River could be in excess of 110 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny and rain chances will be nothing more than an isolated thunderstorm or two.

With the extreme heat back in the forecast...make sure to take all heat precautions like staying hydrated and limiting your time outside in direct sunlight. Be sure to check on the elderly and those who need extra care and don’t forget about the pets. They are going to need plenty of shade and water.

