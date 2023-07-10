CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 10th, 2023

Very hot temperatures are sticking around for a while
Weather logo
Weather logo(CBS7 News)
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, July 10th, 2023: It has been a hot one across West Texas and southeast New Mexico with highs into the triple digits for most of the region. Conditions overnight will still stay warm with lows in the 70s. Monday will be another warm one with highs in the triple digits for the majority of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Midland and Odessa are looking to see a high of 103 degrees.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KOSA)

Due to the very hot temperatures, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory through 9 PM tomorrow for areas highlighted in orange, this includes both Midland and Odessa.

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(KOSA)

Triple digits will stick around for the foreseeable future with our highest temperature looking to be 105 degrees on Wednesday. Conditions look to be mainly dry through the week as well with stray rain chances possible for the mountains and southeast New Mexico. Skies through the week are looking to be mostly sunny to sunny. Stay cool out there!

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(KOSA)

