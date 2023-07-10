2022: 3.5K shelter animals euthanized in Midland-Odessa, 2023 numbers improving

By Hannah Brock
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In 2022, 3,500 shelter animals were euthanized, but officials at Best Friends Animal Society say that’s an improvement with a promising future.

Kim Billingsley became a foster dog parent after her husband found a stray.

“My husband, he went ahead, I sent him out for pizza and he came back with pizza and a stray pregnant dog,” Billingsley said.

When the puppies were born, Billingsley turned to Fix West Texas, which set them up to be foster parents for the strays.

Fix West Texas chips, fixes and vaccinates animals to make fostering easier. They also promote the animals for adoption on their website, Billingsley said. The nonprofit is aimed at reducing euthanizations in the Midland-Odessa area.

“When you look at the data and what previous years showed, that is still an improvement and it’s actually one of the biggest improvements in Texas,” said Paula Powell, senior strategist at Best Friends Animal Society.

In Midland, 627 less animals were euthanized in 2022 in comparison to 2021. Powell also says 2023 numbers are looking better.

“Both Midland and Odessa have shown that they want this,” Powell said. “They want to improve.”

Best Friends Animal Society credits nonprofits like Fix West Texas, who lighten the load on shelters by preventing reproduction.

They also coordinate foster care, like home-to-home fostering to help people responsibly rehome their pets.

“This not only helps deter them from going to the shelter, but it also helps them stay in a home so they’re getting socialization,” said Beth Meeks, director of adoptions at Fix West Texas.

Meeks says if shelters aren’t overwhelmed, euthanizations can be prevented.

Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet resource fair at the end of the summer, plus continue to work and train with Midland and Odessa animal shelters.

