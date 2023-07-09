Organization fighting fentanyl raises money through car wash

By Noe Ortega
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Families across the nation continue to become broken due to fentanyl.

A local non-profit held a car wash today with all the funds going toward educating youth of the dangers of fentanyl.

The 1:11 Project consists of people who have lost friends or family members due to fentanyl poisoning.

They were instrumental in sending emails and letters to Governor Greg Abbott about teaching youth more about fentanyl.

The funds from this car wash would help this organization to be able to have more educational presentations to schools across West Texas.

“We do have educational, promotional materials that need to be printed. We do have many posters that need to be printed. We actually just helped one person yesterday get into rehab. So that is what our mission is. We want to help educate the community however we can.” said Michelle Watson, founder of The 1:11 Project.

Watson lost her son due to fentanyl poisoning just like many of the members of The 1:11 Project.

If you want more information on the future events the 1:11 project holds, click here.

