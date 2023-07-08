World War two veteran celebrates 100th birthday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This afternoon, a World War Two veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Odessa.

James Mckinley Kelley served in the Army Air Corps where he earned multiple medals like a purple heart and air medal.

Although James Mckinley Kelley’s seen lots of changes in the world throughout his life, the one thing that hasn’t changed, is his sense of humor.

James is originally from Louisiana, but has been living in Odessa since 1949.

He served in the army air corp where he was an assistant engineer on a B24 Liberator Bomber from 1942 to 1945.

It was on the B24 that he was wounded.

He was stationed in Germany and Italy at the time.

James spoke about what it meant for him to serve his country during a time of war.

“I thought I was on a vacation. Three square meals a day, tell you when to get up, when to go to bed, when to take a bath, when to go exercise, all taken care of.” said WW2 veteran, James McKinley Kelley.

James is known for his sense of humor with friends and family.

His nephew, James Brent Kelley, was named after him. He says that for as long as he’s known him, he’s always been a funny man.

One of those funny encounters involves James Kelley saying a prayer during a dinner they had together.

“His phone rang. He did not miss a beat. Right in the middle of the prayer said hold on God. Picked up his phone and answered it and told the people that he was praying if he can call them back. Put the phone down and then continued, sorry God and continued the prayer.” said James Brent Kelley, nephew of James McKinley Kelley.

Kelley came to Odessa to work for a machine shop.

It was suppose to be a temporary job, but now 74 years later, still resides and brings joy to people in Odessa.

“Odessa is home now. And you’re proud of Odessa and they’re proud of you? Well I wouldn’t go so far to say that.” said Sergeant Mckinley Kelley.

