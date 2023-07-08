Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field

Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.(Spanish Fork Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORK, Utah (Gray News) - Authorities in Utah say a child who went missing Friday morning has been found dead.

According to the Spanish Fork Police Department, a 2-year-old child named Emit Burrell was reported missing around 8:40 a.m. from the American Leadership Academy’s field.

Police said the toddler was at the football field with his father who assists with coaching.

Surveillance footage showed Emit exiting the field to the west, the department said.

Rescue crews searched the school grounds and surrounding area before they located the boy’s body.

Police said the child was located submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris grate less than a mile away from the football field.

Crews performed CPR on the boy but Emit was pronounced deceased.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the community,” the police department shared.

Authorities did not immediately announce if anyone would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season
Target announces deals for back-to-school starting this month.
Target offering back-to-school deals for teachers, students starting in July
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose...
Tennessee can enforce ban on transgender care for minors, court says
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six people are dead after a plane crashes and catches fire in Southern California, officials say
This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica...
A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing